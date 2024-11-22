New Delhi: Nagarjuna is extremely excited about his son Naga Chaitanya's second marriage with south actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Recently at an event he was seen embracing his would-be daughter-in-law to join him and his family for a photo op and the fans found it endearing.

As the days of Chay and Sobhita's wedding are nearing, Nagarjuna revealed that his son will do a simple Telugu wedding.

In an interview with TOI, Nagarjuna revealed that his son Chay didn't want a lavish wedding and wanted to do it his way," Chaitanya didn’t want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do".

He further added," Sobhita's parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It’s going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple."

Chay and Sobhita got engaged on August 8, 2024, and they are all set to get married in December this year.