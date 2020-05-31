हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Namaste darshako: In today’s ‘lockdown edition’, watch Sara Ali Khan’s transformation journey from ‘Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha’

The video features Sara from her pre-transformation days and how after rigorous training and workout, she lost weight. The post also has cameo appearances by his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Namaste darshako: In today’s ‘lockdown edition’, watch Sara Ali Khan’s transformation journey from ‘Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha’
Image Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to amuse us. Her Instagram timeline is full of an interesting set of posts and now, she added an inspirational post to her ‘Namaste Darshako’ album. Amid the current situation, Sara has started a series called ‘lockdown edition’ on her page to give the audience a sneak peek into her life. Earlier, she has taken us for an India tour through her lenses and recently, she shared her weight loss journey.

The video features Sara from her pre-transformation days and how after rigorous training and workout, she lost weight. The post also has cameo appearances by his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She hilariously captioned the post as, “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha.”

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

An inspiring journey indeed, Sara!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, take a tour of India with Sara here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind  Watch as IGTV video 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara debuted in Bollywood with 2018’s ‘Kedarnath’, after which she was seen in ‘Simmba’. Her last film was ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and the upcoming ones are ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.  

Tags:
Sara Ali Khansara ali khan videossara weight loss journeysara pics
Next
Story

#BoycottChineseProducts: Bollywood joins online campaign after 3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s appeal
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day