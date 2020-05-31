Namaste darshako: In today’s ‘lockdown edition’, watch Sara Ali Khan’s transformation journey from ‘Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha’

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to amuse us. Her Instagram timeline is full of an interesting set of posts and now, she added an inspirational post to her ‘Namaste Darshako’ album. Amid the current situation, Sara has started a series called ‘lockdown edition’ on her page to give the audience a sneak peek into her life. Earlier, she has taken us for an India tour through her lenses and recently, she shared her weight loss journey.

The video features Sara from her pre-transformation days and how after rigorous training and workout, she lost weight. The post also has cameo appearances by his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She hilariously captioned the post as, “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha.”

Watch the video here:

An inspiring journey indeed, Sara!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, take a tour of India with Sara here.

Sara debuted in Bollywood with 2018’s ‘Kedarnath’, after which she was seen in ‘Simmba’. Her last film was ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and the upcoming ones are ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.