Nana Patekar And Anil Kapoor Reunite As 'Vanvaas' Promotions Begin With Director Anil Sharma

New Delhi: Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's upcoming epic family saga, 'Vanvaas', is sure to immerse the audience in its emotionally enriched fervor. While the makers recently treated the audience to a poster, the legendary actor Nana Patekar kick-started the countdown for the teaser, which drops on October 29. Amid the growing excitement for the film's release, Nana Patekar was spotted with actor Anil Kapoor promoting the film.

Nana Patekar has embarked on the promotional journey for his upcoming film Vanvaas. During this time, he was seen meeting Anil Kapoor, creating a cherished moment as Uday and Majnu Bhai reunited. The two actors came together to shoot a special podcast. Director Anil Sharma also graced the promotions along with two actors.

Earlier the makers treated fans with a release date announcement poster that features Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The striking new poster has slightly hinted to the audience about their bond.

Have A Look At The Post:

Moreover, Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, who is known for blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Apne', and 'Gadar 2.'

Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas is written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma and will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

'Vanvaas' will be a Christmas release and will hit theaters on 20th December 2024.