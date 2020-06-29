Nana Patekar meets Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna, pays tribute

New Delhi: Actor Nana Patekar on Sunday visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna to pay his condolence. He met the late actor's father KK Singh at their Rajiv Nagar home and paid a floral tribute at Sushant's portrait.

"I just met his father. And what else I can do," news agency PTI quoted Nana Patekar as saying after meeting the family.

He arrived in Bihar to take part in a cultural function of CRPF at Mokamah (in Patna district).

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who hailed from Patna, died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

His last rites were held in Mumbai after which the family returned to Patna for the final puja. The actor's ashes were immersed in Ganga in Patna.

Sushant's family has, meanwhile, decided to turn their home into a memorial. It is where he spent his childhood before moving to Delhi for higher studies. Besides, a foundation in his name to support young talent in "areas close to his heart" such as cinema, science and sports will also be set up. It will be called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF).

The family has also announced that Sushant's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages will be maintained as "legacy accounts to keep his memories alive."

Sushant was the star of films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Sonchiriya', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chichhore'. He was made a huge name for himself in the television industry after starring in 'Pavitra Rishta'.

