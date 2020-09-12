हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic misses hubby Hardik Pandya, new pool pic goes viral!

Natasa Stankovic misses hubby Hardik Pandya, new pool pic goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The new parents in town, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasan Stankovic give major couple goals to fans! Their pictures often break the internet, hogging all the limelight. 

While Hardik Pandya is in the UAE for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, ladylove Natasa Stankovic is missing him back home. She took to Instagram and posted a throwback pool picture: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 you @hardikpandya93 #us #tb #missinghim

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya. 

The baby was delivered at Akanksha hospital in Anand, Gujarat. And a few days back, the couple thanked the team of doctors there for their support and care. Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

