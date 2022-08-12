NewsLifestylePeople
SHIVAMOGGA SUBBANA

National Award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna succumbs to heart attack at 83

Shivamogga Subbanna dead: Apart from enthralling the audience with his soulful songs, the renowned singer also worked as an advocate. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:24 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

National Award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna succumbs to heart attack at 83

Bengaluru: Renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna died from a heart attack on Thursday night. He was 83. He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song `Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta` in the film `Kaadu Kudure`.

He gained much popularity by rendering songs written by Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu. After learning about the unfortunate news, several netizens took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

"Had grown up listening to his amazing renditions of #Kannada Bhaavageete. His songs and unique voice will continue to mesmerise #music lovers forever...May his Aatman Attain Sadhgati Aum Shaanti," a Twitter user wrote."May his soul rest in peace," another one tweeted. Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by a wife, son, and daughter. 

Apart from enthralling the audience with his soulful songs, he also worked as an advocate. 

 

Live Tv

Shivamogga SubbanaShivamogga Subbana diesShivamogga Subbana deadShivamogga Subbana songsSinger Shivamogga Subbana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections