Bengaluru: Renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna died from a heart attack on Thursday night. He was 83. He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song `Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta` in the film `Kaadu Kudure`.

He gained much popularity by rendering songs written by Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu. After learning about the unfortunate news, several netizens took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

"Had grown up listening to his amazing renditions of #Kannada Bhaavageete. His songs and unique voice will continue to mesmerise #music lovers forever...May his Aatman Attain Sadhgati Aum Shaanti," a Twitter user wrote."May his soul rest in peace," another one tweeted. Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by a wife, son, and daughter.

Apart from enthralling the audience with his soulful songs, he also worked as an advocate.