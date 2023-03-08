Navya Naveli Nanda’s Video Playing Dhol On Holi Goes Viral, Mom Shweta Says, 'You're Cracking Me Up'- Watch

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated Holi in a different style this year. The star kid shared a video on Instagram from her Holi celebrations with friends from different countries in which she could be seen playing the dhol. She chose the song 'Holi Khele Raghuveera' from Amitabh Bachchan's 2003 film 'Baghban' for her reel. Ever since, she posted the video, it went viral on social media.

“Happy Holi 60 people. 30 countries. 1 language - LOVE!,” she captioned the post. Proud mom Shweta Bachchan posted the cutest and most adorable comment on Navya’s post. “Navya you're cracking me up on the dhol!!! Love you so cute xx,” she wrote.

Apart from this, Navya also posted close up shots of her face immersed in colours. “Haappyyyy Holi,” she captioned the post with rabbit, flower and blue heart emoji. Fans could not keep their excitement as they saw the video and her pictures and showered their love in the comments section. “Adorable entrepreneur girl,” a user commented. “Keep smiling and shining. God bless you,” added another user.

Watch the video here

Navya Naveli Nanda is quite unlike other star kids of her age and is more interested in entrepreneurship than acting in films. She is known for hosting her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ along with grand mother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. Her father is businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is the grandson of late filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. Her brother Agastya Nanda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’ alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, among others.