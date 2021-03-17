Navya Naveli Nanda wishes mom Shweta Bachchan on her 47th birthday, Katrina Kaif calls her 'loveliest human being'!

Mumbai: Daughter of veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan turned 47 years old on March 17 and on the occasion, her friends and family took to social media to shower her with warm wishes.

Her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share a heartwarming family photo with mother Shweta, dad Nikhil Nanda and brother Agastya celebrating the columnist’s birthday at a restaurant. The four are snuggled up in the photo with bright smiles and look absolutely picture-perfect. In the caption, Navya wrote, “happy birthday mom and dad, nothing better than you.”

Here’s the post:

Shweta’s husband Nikhil Nanda’s birthday falls the next day (March 18) after her birthday so it seems the family was celebrating both occasions at once.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Instagram to share a collage featuring then and now pictures of him with his daughter. Along with it, he wrote a heart-melting caption that read, “Daughters are the best…” with heart and rose emojis.

See his post:

Similarly, younger brother Abhishek Bachchan also wished Shweta by sharing an unseen throwback picture of the two as kids in father Amitabh Bachchan’s arms. In the photo, Amitabh looks as dashing as ever holding an adorable little Shweta and an innocent-looking Abhishek. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you.”

Here’s his adorable post:

Apart from family members, Shweta’s friends such as Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also sent good wishes her way on her special day. The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actress posted a stunning photo of columnist and author Shweta Bachchan on her Instagram story and with the message, “Happiest Birthday to this loveliest human being @shwetabachchan. May all your dreams come true.”

Professionally, Shweta Nanda has worked as a columnist for Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India. She’s also the author of the bestselling novel Paradise Towers and has her own fashion label, MXS which was launched in 2018.

She is married to Nikhil Nanda, an Indian businessman and they are parents to the 24-year-old Navya and 20-year-old Agastya.

In 2020, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli started her own venture - Aara Health - an organisation aimed to provide healthcare, co-founded by her along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta. Recently, she also ventured into a new project called Naveli Project - aimed at empowering Indian women.