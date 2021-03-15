हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

On Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday, Katrina Kaif wishes 'may you achieve all your hearts desires'

Katrina Kaif wished actress Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Monday (March 15).

On Alia Bhatt&#039;s 28th birthday, Katrina Kaif wishes &#039;may you achieve all your hearts desires&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is actor Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriend took to Instagram to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Monday (March 15). Alia and Katrina were great friends and also appeared in Neha Dhupia's Vogue BFF season 2 together in 2018. This was before Alia Bhatt started dating Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

After that Alia and Katrina haven't been spotted hanging out together. However, recently the ex-BFFs have been seen sending sweet messages to each other. "Happiest of every days today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires," wrote Katrina Kaif on her Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif

Earlier Katrina Kaif also dropped a heart emoticon on a photo of Alia Bhatt that the latter shared on her Instagram.

Katrina Kaif

Alia and Katrina have also shared each other's movie teasers, namely Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi on their Instagram stories with praises.

Katrina Kaif however was not spotted at Alia Bhatt's birthday bash that was thrown for the actress by filmmaker Karan Johar. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukherji among others were present at the party.

Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor was also missing from the birthday bash as he has been tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine.

The 'Highway' star had earlier shared a loved-up post for Ranbir after he tested Covid-19 positive, in which she shared a photo of her hand holding his and captioned it 'major missing.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also wished Alia Bhatt on their Instagram accounts.

Alia Bhatt

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi,  S S Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukherji's Brahmāstra and Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings.

