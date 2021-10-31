Nawazuddin Siddiqui quits OTT, Sacred Games star calls it ‘dumping ground for redundant shows'

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his nuanced acting skills has announced that he will not star in any OTT show. The actor who has won applause for his critically acclaimed performances both in films and web series like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hai etc., says that OTT space has now become ‘dhanda’ where ‘star culture’ has now emerged.

“The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say,” Nawazuddin told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

The actor spoke about the drastic change in the OTT space from the time he worked in it to now. “When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone. It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality,” shared the actor.

Talking about how star culture has crept in the OTT space, the actor concludes, “Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget. Content is king. Woh zamana chala gala. When stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatre across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices”.