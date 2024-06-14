Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reflects On Comparisons With Irrfan Khan; 'Kaafi kuch seekha ....’

New Delhi: During a recent interaction with shutterbugs, Nawazuddin Siddiqui graciously acknowledged his remarkable screen presence, prompting comparisons to the legendary actor Irrfan Khan. In response, Nawazuddin expressed heartfelt

gratitude, saying, 'Achhi baat hai… mere senior rahe hain. Kaafi kuch seekha hai unse aur yaad karte hai unko' . (It's a good thing... he was my senior. I learned a lot from him and remember him fondly). This acknowledgment underscores

Nawazuddin's deep respect for Irrfan and emphasizes the profound influence the late actor had on him.

Have A Look At The Video:

The comparison between Nawazuddin and Irrfan Khan goes beyond surface observations. Both actors are renowned for their profound depth of work and unparalleled understanding of their characters.

A notable similarity between the two actors is their common background in drama school. This formal training is clearly reflected in their performances, characterized by precise execution and profound emotional depth.

Irrfan Khan's legacy is defined by his nuanced performances and his adept portrayal of intricate characters with subtlety and elegance. His work in films such as ‘The Lunchbox,’ ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, and ‘Maqbool’ showcased his exceptional talent and left an indelible mark on the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has established himself with a meticulous approach to acting, earning acclaim for his performances in projects such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘The Lunchbox,’ ‘Talaash,’ and the critically acclaimed series ‘Sacred Games.’

Nawazuddin's humble recognition of Irrfan Khan's influence underscores his deep respect for the craft of acting. Just as Irrfan Khan brought a captivating charm to the screen, Nawazuddin continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances.

OnWork Front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen portraying a smart cop in Anand Surapur's directional 'Rautu Ka Raaz'.