Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged wife Aaliya Alleges Actor's Mother 'harassing' her, says 'I am Scared to Step out'

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second wife Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey aka Zainab has alleged harassment at his Mumbai home. All of this began after Nawaz's mom filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. Aaliya who is currently staying at Nawazuddin's Andheri house, as she had to return from Dubai (due to passport issues) where she is staying with the kids. Aaliya has reportedly said that she is scared to even step out of the house.

She told ETimes, "My access to the kitchen is banned and I have made the living room sofa, my bed. My friends who send food are not allowed to come in and I am scared to step out, even till the gate to fetch the food. What if doors are closed behind my back?"

"I have known Nawaz for over a decade, I married him when he was not such a popular star. So as his wife, why am I not allowed to live in my own house? Even delivery agents are now allowed in the house, I feel trapped. I don’t have any alternate accommodation. Besides, why should I leave what is rightfully mine?"

She added that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not responding to her and that she will now take a legal wayout.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married almost a decade ago and have two kids. The duo shot to headlines back in 2020 as they were heading for separation. Aaliya had accused Nawaz of infidelity and his brother of physical violence. However, in 2021, she decided to change her decision to divorce Nawazuddin but the two are currently living separately. She stays in Dubai with the kids.