Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Shares Pic With Mystery Man, Says 'Don't I Have The Right To Be Happy?'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently surprised netizens with her brand new picture posted on social media. She shared a note on being happy in life along with a photo featuring herself with a friend. The picture has now gone viral on Internet.

Taking to Instagram, Aaliya Siddiqui posted a picture of her posing with a cup of coffee in her hand. She wrote in the caption of the photo, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI AND EX-WIFE AALIYA'S FEUD

After courting controversy over allegations of being 'abandoned' by her husband and in-laws, Aaliya in her inteview with ETimes in March confirmed about reaching a settlement. She said, "Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him."

She added, "I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one-month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute."

This development came a few days after Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a defamation suit amounting to Rs 100 Cr against Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and the couple have two kids, daughter Shora, and son Yaani. Aaliya’s original name was Anjana Kishore Pandey.