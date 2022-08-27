New Delhi: Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pictures from their vacation to Spain are taking over the internet. The couple looks absolutely adorable in all the pictures and fans are absolutely in love with their chemistry.

Recently, Vignesh shared more pictures and videos from Madrid. He shared a video from Calvin Harris' concert that they attended and the video is a vibe! Sharing the video, Vignes's caption read, "Amidst , thunder & lightening ! ‘Twas raining Calvin Harris throughout Ibiza !!!! Crazy is jus an understatement!!! @calvinharris @ushuaiaibiza #Ibiza #Spain Check out the lightening that’s passes through in the beginning of the video!"

On Friday, Shivan shared a post on his Instagram profile with his wife Nayanthara, the duo can be seen holding hands and creating postcard-worthy moments. In the caption, he wrote, "Madrid times... Some magic light enhances the magical moments of life in Madrid."

The couple has been blessing our feed with romantic pictures ever since they started their honeymoon. They tied the knot on June 9th this year. Their wedding documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' will be releasing on Netflix soon.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in 'Jawan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has 'Gold', 'Iraivan', 'Godfather', 'Connect', and 'Lady Superstar 75' in her kitty.