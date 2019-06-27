close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Teen Cancer America

Neetu Chandra to be ambassador for Teen Cancer America

Neetu has been associated with CPAA for over 12 years now. With this collaboration, she strengthens her voice and purpose towards combatting cancer. 

Neetu Chandra to be ambassador for Teen Cancer America

Mumbai: Actress Neetu Chandra feels that being helpless medically is the worst situation to be in and she uses her influence to contribute to the cause wherever possible. Understanding her zeal, Teen Cancer America has got her on-board as an ambassador.

She will use her influence, talent and voice to help them raise funds, and reach the common man at the earliest in their journey to recovery.

"Cancer is a lethal disease, and it has changed how I look at life. If help is available at the right stage, cancer can be fought with. Teen Cancer America is doing great work and their goals are well thought through and achievable," Neetu said in a statement.

"My intention behind collaborating with them and Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) is to help in fundraising through shows which will expedite the process of providing the right treatment at the right time," she added.

Neetu has been associated with CPAA for over 12 years now. With this collaboration, she strengthens her voice and purpose towards combatting cancer. 

 

Tags:
Teen Cancer AmericaNeetu ChandraBollywoodCancer Patients Aid AssociationCPAA
Next
Story

Happy when actresses take chances with reel life: Richa Chadha

Must Watch

PT17M40S

Amit Shah visits Anantnag attack martyr Arshad Khan's family