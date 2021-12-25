हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, Alia-Ranbir celebrate Xmas with 'Brahmastra' director

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been celebrating Christmas with latter's mom this year. The duo was joined by their upcoming film's director Ayan Mukerji. 

Neetu Kapoor, Alia-Ranbir celebrate Xmas with &#039;Brahmastra&#039; director
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt hosted a get-together on Christmas Eve and it was attended by her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

The dinner was also attended by filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, who has directed the couple in the upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

 

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, as well as Neetu, shared glimpses of the party on their respective Instagram profiles.

 

Sharing a picture with Alia and Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "My beautiful people."

Neetu also shared a selfie with Ranbir and captioned it: "Merry Christmas to all."

 

Speaking about their upcoming film, Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film is a fantasy trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film will be released on September 9 next year.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattChristmas dinnerfestive seasonbrahmastraAyan MukerjiShaheen BhattNeetu Kapoor
