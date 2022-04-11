New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor remembers working with her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. The duo appeared in several films together and Neetu revealed she would say yes to various projects if Rishi asked her to. The actress, who is currently enjoying working said during her young days she was a ‘chamchi’ (sycophant) of Rishi Kapoor and did nothing of her own will.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Neetu shared, “Today, my heart is saying, I want to work. I want to be busy, don't want to be alone, and think about the past. I want to be mentally occupied, travel, shoot, and do TV shows. I don't want to sit at home. There were films that I did with my husband and I was like a chamchi (sycophant), he would say come and do it. Apni will se kuch nahi kiya (I did not do it off my own will).”

Neetu is currently busy working on multiple projects. The actress will next be seen in Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor starrer film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. She is also part of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where she will feature as a judge along with Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi.

Talking about taking projects to please her husband, Neetu revealed, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo is my will. I was doing (all that) trying to make my husband happy. Like, one shot in Love Aaj Kal, then with Do Dooni Chaar some actress didn’t want to be a mother of two older children, I don’t have those hang-ups. They requested and I did it. So, I was doing him a favour, not that I wanted to do."

Neetu said that after the death of her husband she willingly is taking up work to keep herself occupied. “It has been a ride for me, for the whole family. There is so much support for each other. We are keeping ourselves busy. My kids told me don’t sit at home, get busy. I don’t want to sit and think, and be sad. I want to be busy with work, meet people. Earlier, it was all about my husband and kids." She also added, "All these years, I was receiving loads of offers. I didn’t feel like doing it because my world was busy, occupied, now my world is empty. I want to be busy. So, I am inviting work into my life,” she told.

Neetu and Rishi worked in various movies together such as ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Amar Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ among others. In the recent past, the two shared screen space in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2009), ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (2010), and ‘Besharam’ (2013).