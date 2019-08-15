close

Neetu Kapoor shares 'like father like son' video comparing Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir

In the videos, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are seen in a similar-looking locale, enacting similar dance moves for their respective films. 

New York: Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a video comparing her veteran actor husband and actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a post where she compared Rishi's scene from the song "Tere mere hontho pe" from "Chandni" and Ranbir's clip from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". 

In the videos, the father-son duo is seen in a similar-looking locale, enacting similar dance moves for their respective films. 

The video is described as "like father, like son".

Ranbir's co-star, Anushka Sharma dons a yellow saree, much like what Sridevi wore in the original. 

Neetu captioned the image: "This is so adorable."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rishi and Neetu are currently at the big apple as the "Mulk" star is undergoing medical treatment. 

