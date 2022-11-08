Neetu Kapoor shares update on Alia Bhatt and granddaughter as she visits them in hospital- Watch

New Delhi: Grandmom Neetu Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi as she went to the hospital to visit daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and her new born daughter. As she stepped out of the car, Neetu interacted with the paparazzi and updated them about Alia’s health when they asked about her. ‘Absolutely fine,’ she said with a smile.

The reporters also asked her what will be the name of the baby girl to which she replied, ‘We have not thought on it yet.’ The actress then went inside the hospital.

Fans could not control their excitement and took to the comments section to express their love. “She is such a sweet personality.... Love her attitude,” a fan wrote.

On the arrival of the baby girl, Neetu Kapoor has shared Alia’s post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Blessings,” with a heart and thankful emoji.

Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl on November 6 at Sir HN Reliance Hospital. Right after her delivery, Alia Bhatt officially announced the birth of their baby girl via an Instagram post. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir,” she penned the post.

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony and took the internet by storm when they announced pregnancy in June. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. Their love story began during their flight to Tel Aviv when the two were going for a workshop for the film.