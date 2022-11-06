Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share heartfelt messages for new parents Alia-Ranbir

New Delhi: Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Right before the arrival of the news, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor was papped outside the hospital.

As soon as the baby was delivered, new-mom Alia Bhatt confirmed the news officially on her Instagram handle. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir,” she penned the post.

Just as Alia shared the post, mom Soni Razdan reshared it on her Instagram story and shared her excitement on the most amazing gift of her life. “Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over,” wrote.

Similarly, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor also shared Alia’s post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Blessings,” with a heart and thankful emoji.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram story and wrote, “ooooofffff! Happiest today Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings Bua Loves her already.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year. In June 2022, Alia Bhatt broke the internet when she announced that the couple are expecting their first child together and a posted an image of her sonography results.

We congratulate new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for being blessed with a baby girl!