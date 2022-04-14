हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shares pic with her dance squad for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The couple dated each other for several years before tying the knot. 

Neetu Kapoor shares pic with her dance squad for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor rehearsing on son Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Cutie Pie' for his wedding with Alia Bhatt, is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.  A short clip featuring Neetu rehearsing on 'Cutie Pie' from Ranbir's film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the clip, ace choreographer Rajendra Singh could be seen teaching the song's signature dance steps to Neetu, Ranbir's sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra (Armaan Jain's wife) and Ranbir's cousin Nitasha Nanda. Earlier in the day, Neetu shared an all-smiles picture with her 'dance squad' on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu Singh

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, shared a picture with Rajendra Singh.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot today at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu.

Apart from the couple's family members, several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also attended the wedding.The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. 

The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

