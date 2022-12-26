topStoriesenglish
Neha Bhasin flaunts toned curves in orange coloured bikini as she sips cocktail on vacation- PICS inside

Neha Bhasin shared her pictures in an orange coloured bikini and flaunted her toned curves as she sipped cocktails while sitting on a chair. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin is currently making headlines all over the social media for her bold fashion choices. The singer keeps on sharing her pictures in bold outfits on social media. Recently, she shared her pictures in an orange coloured bikini as she sipped cocktails while sitting on a chair. The singer also flaunted toned curves in the picture as sunshine fell upon her. “Sun cocktails bikinis palm trees,” she captioned the post. 

Fans of the singer could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the picture and started showering their love in the comments section. “What a scenario,” commented one user. “Awesome Pics,” commented another fan with heart emojis.   

Bold and fearless Neha Bhasin has been at the receiving end of hatred for her fashion choices. She was recently trolled for her birthday bash for her bold outfit. She wore a silver co-ord set consisting of a bralette and a seer trail that came with a thigh-high slit.   

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has given many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few. She has received seven Filmfare Award nominations across different languages has won two Filmfare Awards for her songs ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in Hindi and ‘Paani Ravi Da’ in Punjabi language. 

Neha Bhasinneha bhasin picsNeha Bhasin bold picsNeha Bhasin beach picsNeha Bhasin OOTD

