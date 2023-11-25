Neha Bhasin Steps Out In The Town In Super Bold Outfit, Pairs Plunging Top With Leather Skirt: Watch

New Delhi: 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer Neha Bhasin, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday, has been hitting the headlines for her stunning appearance in social media posts. She often gets papped in the city and today, she turned heads in a super bold black outfit.

Neha was snapped by the airport today in a super bold black outfit. She paired a black plunging romper with a black leather skirt. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and shades. The singer tied her pink-colored hair in a messy bun as she stepped out in the city.

Fans flooded the comment section of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis. Neha is not afraid of getting trolled for showing off her bold personality and dropping smouldering posts.

Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen posing in a blingy silver bodysuit while enjoying a glass of wine.

Neha is very active on social media and she keeps posting her sizzling pictures and videos on Instagram. She has a fan following of millions on her social media handles.

Over the years, Neha has lent her voice to a plethora of Bollywood hits, including 'Dhunki' from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Jag Ghoomeya' from 'Sultan', and 'Paani Ravi Da' from 'High Jackers'. Her versatility has allowed her to traverse genres seamlessly, from soulful ballads to peppy dance numbers, showcasing her exceptional range and adaptability.