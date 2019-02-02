Neha Dhupia lashes out at a publication for fat shaming her-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her daughter Mehr in November last year, has lashed out a publication for fat shaming her. Through an Instagram post, Neha made it clear that she is not bothered about being fat-shamed but this should not happen with anyone else.

Neha wrote, "I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fatshaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE not just celebs. As a new mom i want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me...’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @pattonoswalt ... “Be Kind. It’s chaos out there."

Popular filmmaker Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Swara Bhasker extended their support to Neha.

Lauding her post, Karan wrote, "Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on November 20, 2018. The actors took to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter Mehr

The glowing new momma rocked her pregnancy like a pro and continued working without a taking any break. She shot for her show 'No Filter Neha' season 2 where several celebrities made some candid confessions.

A few days back, mommy Neha took to her official Instagram account to introduce the little one to the world. She posted an adorable picture of her daughter's shoes, which read 'Hello World' and captioned the photo, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

The much-in-love couple had revealed the news of their pregnancy in August. Angad and Neha got hitched in a quiet gurudwara ceremony in Delhi earlier this year.