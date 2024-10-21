Advertisement
Neha Dhupia Launches 'GoFloRun' To Empower Women And Girls In Fitness Journey

Neha Dhupia opens up about her deep connection with running, calling it her personal outlet for freedom and expression. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Neha Dhupia Launches 'GoFloRun' To Empower Women And Girls In Fitness Journey Pic Credit: Instagram (@Neha Dhupia)

Following a series of viral running videos, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her passion for running and its profound role in her life. In her post, she wrote, "The one thing I have always loved to do is run... whether I am happy, sad, free, or busy. Running has always been my way of setting myself free, regardless of how fast or athletic I was. It’s about listening to my body and finding my strength on any given day..." 

As Dhupia delved deeper into the running world, she found herself inspired by the physical and mental strength of the running community. "As I ran more, I met so many incredible people from the running community, and I realized how strong and disciplined they were, both physically and mentally. This community continues to grow, and that inspired me to take a baby step towards making women and little girls healthier," she shared. 

Have a look at the video:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 

Together with her running partner and national-level athlete, Anita Lobo, Dhupia launched GoFloRun, a unique race encouraging women and girls, 12 years and above, to join in and make their health a priority. "So, along with my running partner @anita_lobo13, we’ve started @goflorun, a wonderful race that encourages women and girls from all over the city and nation, 12 years and above, to join us," Dhupia added. The initiative aims to foster a supportive environment for women to embark on their fitness journeys, promoting health and wellness. 

Her post has garnered attention and support from several celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Soha Ali Khan, and Nikhil Chinapa, who have all shared the news, adding to the excitement around GoFloRun. 

