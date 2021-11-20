हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr turns 3, actress celebrates with unicorn-themed birthday bash!

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrated their daughter Mehr's third birthday on Thursday (November 18).

Neha Dhupia&#039;s daughter Mehr turns 3, actress celebrates with unicorn-themed birthday bash!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a huge birthday bash for their daughter Mehr on her 3rd birthday and it was every little girl's dream as it was filled with unicorns and colourful cakes. 

The actress had taken to social media to share glimpses of her daughter's birthday party. Soha Ali Khan, who was invited to the party, also posted snippets from the fun party on her Instagram.

It appears the birthday bash was unicorn-themed as Mehr and Neha were seen posing beside a huge unicorn stuffed toy. Neha also shared a picture of the tasty cake which was rainbow-themed.

Take a look at the pictures from little Mehr's birthday bash:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

neha

neha

Neha married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The duo welcomed their first child, Mehr in the same year.

Angad Bedi has starred in several films such as the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Soorma' and 'The Zoya Factor'.

Neha, who was last seen in the short film 'Devi', has films like 'A Thursday' and 'Sanak' in her kitty. 

Tags:
Neha DhupiaAngad BediNeha Dhupia daughterNeha Dhupia daughter birthday
