Neha Kakkar and rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh's viral Roka pic breaks the internet - Proof inside!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh is the top buzzmaker on social media these days. Amid relationship speculations, a picture has gone viral on the internet which netizens claim is from their alleged Roka ceremony.

A fan club on social media posted the viral photo where Neha can be seen seated right next to Rohanpreet with a bag in her hand.

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked.

Although none of them has confirmed about dating each other.

A few days back, Neha Kakkar's former boyfriend Himansh Kohli had also reacted to the rumour of their dating and said that he wishes well for her.