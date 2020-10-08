हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh's viral Roka pic breaks the internet - Proof inside!

A fan club on social media posted the viral photo where Neha Kakkar can be seen seated right next to Rohanpreet Singh with a bag in her hand. 

Neha Kakkar and rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s viral Roka pic breaks the internet - Proof inside!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh is the top buzzmaker on social media these days. Amid relationship speculations, a picture has gone viral on the internet which netizens claim is from their alleged Roka ceremony. 

A fan club on social media posted the viral photo where Neha can be seen seated right next to Rohanpreet with a bag in her hand. 

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked. 

Although none of them has confirmed about dating each other. 

A few days back, Neha Kakkar's former boyfriend Himansh Kohli had also reacted to the rumour of their dating and said that he wishes well for her. 

 

