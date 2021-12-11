Neha Kakkar gives Rs 500 to poor kids, panics amid mob attack and rushes to leave - VIRAL video

New Delhi: Celebs getting mobbed by fans is not a new thing but when they get too close for contact, the stars often find themselves in a tight spot. A similar incident took place recently when singer Neha Kakkar was mobbed by kids, so much did she panic that she had to rush to the car and leave.

A video of the same has gone viral on the internet where Neha Kakkar can be seen giving Rs 500 to poor kids. However, her kind gesture turned nightmarish as she broke down midway as guards came to take off the children. Watching all of this the singer had tears in her eyes and she left the spot.

Watch Neha Kakkar crying video here:

Recently, Neha cleared the air on her pregnancy rumour. In the first episode of Kakkar family's new show, Life of Kakkars on YouTube, the family addressed the issue and clarified whether Neha is preggers or not. In the video, Neha, Rohanpreet, Tony Kakkar including her sister, Mom and Dad also talk about how people went crazy with the rumour and were keen to know details.

Neha added that she is busy on the professional front and the couple doesn't plan to have kids for next 2-3 years at least.

The much-in-love couple got married on October 24, 2020, and solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.

Neha and Rohanpreet had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony in the capital and later jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon.