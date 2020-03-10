हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Kakkar: I'm very emotional and I'm proud of it

Neha was at the centre of social media after many memes were made on her following a clip of her breaking down on a singing reality show went viral.

New Delhi: Known for belting out hits after hits like "Garmi", "O Saki Saki" and "Aankh Marey", singer Neha Kakkar says she is an extremely emotional person and she is very proud of the fact.

"I've seen a lot of memes... People have put my pictures and screenshots where I am crying. So there are people who make memes... They need some data because I am visible everywhere... I do everything openly. I cry openly, I laugh openly... I am very emotional and I am very proud of it," Neha told IANS.

The "Coca Cola" hitmaker, who is currently enjoying a vacation in her new home in Rishikesh, says she "understands" the pain people go through.

"I feel people's emotions in this heartless world... I understand the pain. I would like to tell people who say I cry a lot that I just don't cry, but I also help people. It happens naturally. It comes from my heart... I just don't want to get appreciated for the singer I am, but also for being the human being I am. And this (emotional) is how I am going to be all my life," she added.

