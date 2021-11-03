हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh release reprised 'Do Gallan'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As a pre-Diwali treat to their fans, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh on Wednesday brought in a beautiful reprise of the hit song 'Do Gallan'.

The original song by Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu hit nearly 50 million views after its release on YouTube, two years ago.

 

Now, after the resounding success of 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', 'Khad Tenu Main Dassa', and more, Neha and Rohanpreet have brought the beautiful medley titled 'Do Gallan' on Diwali.

Neha said, "I'm happy that Rohanpreet and I sang Do Gallan after Khad Tenu Main Dassa. It was one of the most special songs of our discography. The listeners have blessed us with so much love for each of our songs. I hope the streak continues with Do Gallan. Happy Diwali to all our listeners!"

Penned and composed by Garry, with music by Rajat Nagpal and directed by Rajan Bir, 'Do Gallan' is a sweet duet by the adorable couple.

Watch the official song here: 

 

Rohanpreet Singh said, "It's amazing that our song 'Do Gallan' releases on Diwali. We have been fortunate to receive tremendous love from listeners. The excitement that precedes the release of each song is one of the best things about us singing together."

Presented by Anshul Garg at Desi Music Factory, 'Do Gallan' has been released on YouTube on Wednesday and will be available on all streaming platforms from November 4. 

 

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet Singhreprise versionNew songDo GallanGarry Sandhu
