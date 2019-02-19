Neha Kakkar's dance with DJ Marshmellow on 'Coca Cola Tu' is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar is quite popular on social media and almost all of her videos and songs become a huge hit. She has crooned for some of the superhit tracks such as Manali Trance, Dhating Naach, 'Kar Gayi Chull', Dilbar and the more recent 'Aankh Maarey' from 'Simmba'.

The amazing singer in her recent post shared a dance video with none other renowned Americal music producer and DJ Marshmellow. The two danced on Tony Kakkar's popular song 'Coca Cola Tu' from the movie 'Luka Chuppi'.

Watch it here:

The video has already garnered 2,578,059 views on Instagram as of now. DJ Marshmellow recently came to India and performed a gig in Pune city. His concert saw a heavy footfall and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan joined him on stage as well, keeping the audience in high spirits.

DJ Marshmellow also met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In the wake of the recent ghastly Pulwama terror attack, DJ Marshmellow even observed a two-minute silence for all the martyrs.