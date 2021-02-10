Neha Kakkar's red hot avatar in this throwback stage performance video is totally lit! - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has become a brand in herself. Over the past few years, she has risen to reach the top and enjoys a massive fanbase too. She has some best of party numbers, chartbusters to her credit - and that explains why people love her so much.

An avid social media user, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of her stage performance where she can be seen in a red hot avatar, singing and dancing to Cheez Badi song.

She wrote in the caption: Blame do Rab ko kyon Aisa banaya!! Thank you @_._neheart__swati #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #CheezBadi

Neha Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.