हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar's red hot avatar in this throwback stage performance video is totally lit! - Watch

Neha Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance. They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. 

Neha Kakkar&#039;s red hot avatar in this throwback stage performance video is totally lit! - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has become a brand in herself. Over the past few years, she has risen to reach the top and enjoys a massive fanbase too. She has some best of party numbers, chartbusters to her credit - and that explains why people love her so much. 

An avid social media user, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of her stage performance where she can be seen in a red hot avatar, singing and dancing to Cheez Badi song. 

She wrote in the caption: Blame do Rab ko kyon Aisa banaya!! Thank you @_._neheart__swati #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #CheezBadi

Neha Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance. 

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet SinghNeha Kakkar songsneha kakkar videoneha kakkar husband
Next
Story

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy!
  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M39S

How Deep Sidhu, accused of Red Fort violence, kept escaping police's grip?