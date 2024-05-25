Neha Sharma Talks About Her Role In Upcoming Courtroom Drama 'Illegal 3': I Can Become A Mini Lawyer

Actor Neha Sharma is all set to come up with her upcoming legal drama series 'Illegal 3'.

Talking to ANI, Neha said, "I am excited but a little nervous because people gave love to 'Illegal' seasons one and two, so they will expect more from season three." Neha also talked about her role, she said, "I am playing the Niharika Singh. This time, it's a whole new game for her as she wants to become a big lawyer in Delhi." "Yeah, I can become a mini lawyer also because I know some points of the legal world," she concluded.

Neil Bhoopalam also talked about his character in the series. He said, "I played Dushyant Singh Rathore who is a business tycoon. Its a great fun playing this role."

Neil also shared his favorite scene from the series. "There is one scene where Niharika played by Neha is coaching me on what to say in front of the judge. It was beautifully edited. You have to watch the series," he said.

'Illegal 3,' directed by Sahir Raza, the legal drama series, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Recently, the makers of the third season unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama.

In this new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal luminary, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs.

Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely (Piyush Mishra).

The third season of 'Illegal' is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on May 29.