Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752246
NewsLifestylePeople
NEHA SHARMA

Neha Sharma Talks About Her Role In Upcoming Courtroom Drama 'Illegal 3': I Can Become A Mini Lawyer

The third season of 'Illegal' is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on May 29.

|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:04 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Neha Sharma Talks About Her Role In Upcoming Courtroom Drama 'Illegal 3': I Can Become A Mini Lawyer (Image : Instagram )

Actor Neha Sharma is all set to come up with her upcoming legal drama series 'Illegal 3'.

Talking to ANI, Neha said, "I am excited but a little nervous because people gave love to 'Illegal' seasons one and two, so they will expect more from season three." Neha also talked about her role, she said, "I am playing the Niharika Singh. This time, it's a whole new game for her as she wants to become a big lawyer in Delhi." "Yeah, I can become a mini lawyer also because I know some points of the legal world," she concluded.

Neil Bhoopalam also talked about his character in the series. He said, "I played Dushyant Singh Rathore who is a business tycoon. Its a great fun playing this role."

Neil also shared his favorite scene from the series. "There is one scene where Niharika played by Neha is coaching me on what to say in front of the judge. It was beautifully edited. You have to watch the series," he said.

'Illegal 3,' directed by Sahir Raza, the legal drama series, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Recently, the makers of the third season unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama.

In this new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal luminary, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs.

Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely (Piyush Mishra).

The third season of 'Illegal' is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on May 29.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP murder mystery deepens
DNA Video
DNA: New twist in Smriti-Rahul war!
DNA Video
DNA: How did Shahrukh Khan get heat stroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Making Form 17C Data Public Will Cause Confusion, says EC
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Jagannath 'Ratna Bhandar' controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata
DNA Video
DNA: Heat wave alert in Himachal Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Is the desert about to disappear!
DNA Video
DNA: Singapore Airlines tragedy- What's in-flight turbulence?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Hena Shahab Of Bihar?