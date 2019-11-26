Neha Sharma's sunkissed pics from Hawaii are breaking the internet—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is currently chilling in Hawaii and it's her sizzling pictures which have set the internet on fire. Neha took to her Instagram account and decided to share a few clicks from her brief vacay.

The popular actress can be seen flaunting her hour-glass figure in a black bikini. The photos have been liked by as many as 750,897 users so far. Check out her pictures here:

On the work front, Neha was last seen in 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

The gorgeous face will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She will be seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The venture has been helmed by Om Raut and is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

The film is set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Neha will also be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.