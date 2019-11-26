हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma's sunkissed pics from Hawaii are breaking the internet—See inside

Neha Sharma will also be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.

Neha Sharma&#039;s sunkissed pics from Hawaii are breaking the internet—See inside
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is currently chilling in Hawaii and it's her sizzling pictures which have set the internet on fire. Neha took to her Instagram account and decided to share a few clicks from her brief vacay.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

The gorgeous face will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She will be seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The venture has been helmed by Om Raut and is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

The film is set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Neha will also be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.

 

Neha Sharmaneha sharma picsneha sharma bikini picsneha sharma photosHawaii
