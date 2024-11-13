Netizens Feel Triptii Dimri Was Royally Ignored By Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit At Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Success Bash

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri was seen making a stunning appearance at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success party. The party of hosted to celebrate the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the stars of the film were Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balana, while Triptii didn’t get much attention from the film and many critics claimed she was wasted in the film.

At the success bash, Triptii was seen standing aloof while the actors mingled with each other. Triptii faced an awkward situation at the success bash for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where netizens observed that she appeared to be ignored by stars like Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. According to social media chatter, Triptii seemed left out during interactions and group photos.

One user commented, "Sab newcomer ko ignore kiya jaata hai. Kartik ko bhi kia Gaya that." Another user said, "Kartik ko stardom ka bhoot chadh Gaya hai." However, these are just speculations and we wonder if Triptii was ignored or not. The video shows Kartik, Vidya and Madhuri chatting with each other while Triptii is seen standing alone.

Triptii became an overnight star with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Later she bagged several films that continued adding feathers to her success streaks and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of them.