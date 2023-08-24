trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653079
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Netizens Hysterically Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success With Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Dialogue - Check Here

Adding more light to India's grand success of landing on the moon, netizens have come up with a rather unique idea. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: India has achieved a remarkable milestone as its Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully executed a safe lunar landing. With this achievement, India joins an exclusive group of four nations that have accomplished this remarkable feat. Now as the country basks in the success, the internet is abuzz with a creative meme fest, all thanks to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unforgettable line, 'Chand pe hai apun,' which has now become a symbol of India's triumphant moment. 

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mememandir (@mememandir)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines for his picture with Amitabh Bachachn hinting at a collaboration with the megastar. As fans eagerly anticipate, his lineup has equally kept everybody excited. On the work front, he will also be seen in Haddi, Saindhav and Sector 108 amongst many others.

