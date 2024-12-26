Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836094https://zeenews.india.com/people/netizens-reminisce-aamir-khans-iconic-holiday-releases-missing-aamir-on-christmas-trends-on-social-media-2836094.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AAMIR KHAN

Netizens Reminisce Aamir Khan's Iconic Holiday Releases, 'Missing Aamir On Christmas' Trends On Social Media

Fans are reminiscing about Aamir Khan's iconic holiday releases, sparking a trending hashtag on X (formerly Twitter).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Netizens Reminisce Aamir Khan's Iconic Holiday Releases, 'Missing Aamir On Christmas' Trends On Social Media (Image: @manav.manglani/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, known for consistently delivering cinematic marvels to audiences. His films always create a stir upon release, and fans eagerly anticipate them.

However, Christmas has always been special for Aamir Khan's films, and fans are particularly missing his presence on the big screen this festive season.

As the nation celebrated Christmas, many are reminiscing about Aamir Khan's contributions to the holiday with his films. This sentiment has taken over social media, with fans expressing their love for the superstar and how his films have always made their Christmas memorable.

Taking the internet by storm, fans have started trending #MissingAamirOnChristmas. In their longing for the superstar, many have chosen to revisit his iconic films. Remarkably, Aamir Khan has delivered several blockbuster hits on Christmas, including Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and more.

Here's how fans felt the absence of their beloved star this Christmas:

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK