New Delhi: Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, known for consistently delivering cinematic marvels to audiences. His films always create a stir upon release, and fans eagerly anticipate them.

However, Christmas has always been special for Aamir Khan's films, and fans are particularly missing his presence on the big screen this festive season.

As the nation celebrated Christmas, many are reminiscing about Aamir Khan's contributions to the holiday with his films. This sentiment has taken over social media, with fans expressing their love for the superstar and how his films have always made their Christmas memorable.

Taking the internet by storm, fans have started trending #MissingAamirOnChristmas. In their longing for the superstar, many have chosen to revisit his iconic films. Remarkably, Aamir Khan has delivered several blockbuster hits on Christmas, including Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and more.

Here's how fans felt the absence of their beloved star this Christmas:

Aamir Khan's Christmas releases were more than simply movies; they were celebrations, feelings, and unadulterated cinematic genius that fans would never forget.#MissingAamirOnChristmaspic.twitter.com/Ul47Zwwrb6 — . _ (@cputweeting) December 25, 2024

Watching my fav movie PK today..!! We miss them #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/CuEIkWkAsT — . (@RebeInLovee) December 25, 2024

Christmas feels a little incomplete without Aamir's magic on screen this year. His charm and timeless films are truly missed during the festive season. #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/0Nc9gAthsS

— Anamika Shukla (@Its_Shukla01) December 25, 2024

Christmas feels incomplete without Aamir Khan's magic on screen. His charm is truly missed this festive season. #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/Aepi5SUnnA — Astitva (@astitvapandeyx) December 25, 2024

Christmas feels incomplete without Aamir Khan's magic on the big screen. __ #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/KjIbT2phqM — Boss _ (@Pandit_Saheb) December 25, 2024

This reflects the immense love Aamir Khan receives from fans, who cherish his films and eagerly await his return. His blockbuster Christmas releases have always been festive highlights, making his absence this year deeply missed by his fans.

On Work Front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' alongside Genelia Deshmukh.