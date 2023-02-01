New Bride Athiya Shetty gets a Kiss from Hubby KL Rahul in This Unseen Crazy, Goofy Video - Watch

New Delhi: The newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's intimate wedding on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse remained in news for days. Full marks to the couple for keeping the details under wraps till the very last minute. But now that the marriage ceremony has been solemnised, the duo is making sure to share their happy moments with fans on social media.

A new video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul has surfaced online and we must say the two are looking crazy, goofy and happy. The adorable new bride got a kiss from cricketer hubby KL Rahul in the video which has now gone viral on social media and widely shared by fan pages also.

The newlywed couple recently made their first public outing after the wedding and headed for a cosy dinner date. The duo, dressed in smart casuals looked picture-perfect with each other and happily posed for the shutterbugs as they rushed to their car in Bandra, Mumbai. While cricketer KL Rahul wore a white pastel t-shirt and jeans, Athiya looked great in a printed loose shirt tucked half inside with boyfriend denim.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Bride's father and famous actor Suniel Shetty earlier shared that the duo's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.