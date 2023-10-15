trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675536
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra Looks Gorgeous In Shimmery Saree, Flaunts Sindoor, Choora At Lakme Fashion Week

Pari donned an ivory saree with heavy border embroidery and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink chooras (bangles). Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra Looks Gorgeous In Shimmery Saree, Flaunts Sindoor, Choora At Lakme Fashion Week Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra flaunted her sindoor and choodha on the ramp as she turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday. The actress turned a muse for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats and stunned in a heavy silver saree.

Pari donned an ivory saree with heavy border embroidery and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink chooras (bangles). Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. The actress looked gorgeous in her shimmery sari with a dupatta styled as a shrug. She completed the look with a beautiful necklace, ear studs and statement rings. 

 

While sharing her excitement, she said, "I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is always one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her."

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur in a lavish wedding ceremony.

On the work front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.

