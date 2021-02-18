Newlyweds Dia Mirza and hubby Vaibhav Rekhi said 'NO to Kanyadaan and Bidaai', actress reveals why!

New Delhi: The newly-wed Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had a beautiful intimate wedding at actress's Bandra residence on February 15, 2021. The wedding had many breakthrough moments.

From having a female priest to solemnise the wedding to saying', 'NO to Kanyadaan and Bidaai' rituals, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi did start the initiative to bring about a change in society, at least they tried.

Dia Mirza in her new heartfelt Instagram post revealed her wedding details. The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.

The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, "there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment.

Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?

The couple did their bit in batting for gender equality.

The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia’s Bandra home on February 15, was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict Coronavirus COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple’s closest friends and family members.

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.

The dreamy pictures have left fans gasping for breath as Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi saree and heavy jewellery while the groom looked suave in a white sherwani with golden-beige saafa.