Newlyweds Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya's Unseen Pictures From Their Wedding Reception

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on Friday dropped a couple of pictures with his better half Drisha Acharya from his wedding reception. He took to Instagram and shared photos where the newly married couple looked stunning. Drisha and Karan, for the reception, opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Drisha was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length shimmery gown with a small trail at the bottom. She kept her hair open and opted for neutral-toned makeup. Karan opted for a blingy black suit.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half!"

Well, talking about their wedding, the two tied the knot at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning. The groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.