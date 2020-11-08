Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh jet off to Dubai for honeymoon, pics inside

New Delhi: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who tied the knot last month, have jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon. The couple has shared glimpses from their travel diary on their respective Instagram accounts for their fans. Neha and Rohanpreet checked in to Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai and were given a warm welcome there.
Here's what Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh posted:
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in New Delhi on October 24. They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. The couple then married at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by another ceremony in the evening.
Best Clicks of my life!!! @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I’m with You Wearing @sabyasachiofficial Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @sabyasachiofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet
Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They’re the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Styled by @falgunipeacock Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
Earlier this week, the newlyweds celebrated Karwa Chauth with much fervour and lit up social media with their photos. Neha and Rohanpreet complemented each other in red and white, respectively.
Take a look:
Ahead of the wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet trended big time for their music video 'Nehu Da Vyah'. It was only a few days before the wedding that they made their relationship official.