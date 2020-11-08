Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh jet off to Dubai for honeymoon, pics inside

New Delhi: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who tied the knot last month, have jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon. The couple has shared glimpses from their travel diary on their respective Instagram accounts for their fans. Neha and Rohanpreet checked in to Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai and were given a warm welcome there.

Here's what Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh posted:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in New Delhi on October 24. They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. The couple then married at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by another ceremony in the evening.

Earlier this week, the newlyweds celebrated Karwa Chauth with much fervour and lit up social media with their photos. Neha and Rohanpreet complemented each other in red and white, respectively.

Take a look:

Ahead of the wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet trended big time for their music video 'Nehu Da Vyah'. It was only a few days before the wedding that they made their relationship official.