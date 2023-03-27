Nia Sharma Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning White Saree As She Flaunts Her Backless Blouse, Netizens Call Her 'Hottie'

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She has a fan following of millions and each and every post of the actress take over the internet. Nia's pictures grab the attention within minutes of the post. On Sunday, Sharm dropped a stunning picture of herself flaunting her perfect figure in a backless blouse, white saree and fans are in love.

Actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She shared a picture of herself donning a low-waist saree that showcased her sexy back.

The 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' fame can be seen smiling as she steps into the car. "Nothing! Just watching my own Back," she wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye, fire and love emojis. One of the fans wrote, 'Very awesome in white,'" another comment read, 'Hottie.' A third one wrote, 'Cute Nia'

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.