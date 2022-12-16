topStoriesenglish
Nia Sharma looks breathtaking HOT, flaunts her bare back again in mini pink dress

Actress Nia Sharma's latest jaw-dropping pictures show her in a pink skater dress that came with a backless styling. Nia is among the popular faces of television industry and often hits the headlines for her eye-catching photos and videos. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Nia Sharma has been treating her fans with some fashionable looks on social media. The famous Naagin actress had recently hogged attention with her satin blue backless dress and left her fans amused. Now days later, she dropped a set of her photos in pink skater dress. 

The actress is rocking her fabulous figure in the knee-length dress and and aces her look with light curls and bright pink stilettos. The actress has once again set the temperature soaring with her stylist outing. Check out her latest photos below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

A few days back, Nia Sharma was papped sitting inside her car outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress looked breathtaking gorgeous in a stylist icy blue satin dress. She flaunted her toned legs and envious curves in the bold outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

The actress has proved her acting prowess with several shows including 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', and 'Naagin 4' among others. She was also seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT last year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actress often leaves her fans mesmerized with her dance moves. She recently shared some sensational pictures of herself on social media, which left viewers thrilled.

