Nia Sharma looks mesmerizing in traditional Eid look from upcoming music video 'Tum Bewafa Ho'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma's bold and beautiful avatar on social media has got fans swooning over her. However, this time she unveiled her traditional avatar to fans in a stunning deep green suit laden with beautiful embroidery.

On Sunday (May 15), the 'Naagin' actress took to Instagram to share her mesmerizing traditional Eid look for her upcoming music video for 'Tum Bewafa Ho' co-starring Arjun Bijani. In the pictures, Nia can be seen wearing a deep green, velvet suit with fancy jewellery and intricate embroidery on the front.

The actress had taken the pictures under the evening sun on her balcony to get their glowy-sunkissed look! Nia looked absolutely breathtaking in her pictures and her wavy hair-do only added to her beauty.

Have a look at her outfit:

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6 million followers on Instagram alone.