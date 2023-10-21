Nia Sharma Raises Mercury Level In Backless Racy Dress, Drops Sultry Video In Bold Outfit: Watch

New Delhi: Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped sultry pictures and videos in a backless racy dress dropping millions of jaws.

Dropping the too-hot-to-handle clips of herself on Instagram, Nia wrote in the captioned post, “‘Guess who’ Game got busted! Thank you for participating.” She can be seen posing in front of a mirror, flaunting her beautiful green dress with a low-cut back. She completed the look with trendy, chunky gold jewellery flaunting her perfect curves in sultry videos.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Beautiful beauty Queen," "Sexy," added another one. A third one commented, "Slaying babe."

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.