Nia Sharma shares sultry sun-kissed photo in a pink monokini, Nisha Rawal asks, ‘How so hot’

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is known for her killer looks. The ‘Jamai Raja’ actress took to Instagram to treat her fans with a smoking hot photo of herself in a pink monokini. Nia can be seen donning a nude and glowy make-up in her sun-kissed photo. “No it’s not a Yoga Glow…,” the 31 years old actress captioned her post.

Check it out:

Various people reacted to Nia’s latest post. Actress Nisha Rawal took to the comment section and wrote, “How so hot,” with a heart and fire emojis on Nia’s post. Various other people dropped in heart and fire emoji on the post.

Earlier, Nia shared a video of herself grooving on her latest released music video ‘Phoonk Le’ in a cafe.

The ‘Naagin’ actress is trying different forms of workouts to stay in shape. Nia had shared a video of herself successfully Hoola-hooping and wrote, “MAKEBA Missed Hoola Hoopinggg”.

She also shared a video of herself trying pole-dance and captioned it, “Never felt my bones cracking . The very good part is motivating @lipsa893 #Day2”.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about having been made to plead to get her payments. “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead,” she told.

Nia is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video ‘Phoonk Le’.