Nia Sharma shows off her flexibility on trampoline, flaunts toned body in black monokini: Video

New Delhi: Television's famous actress Nia Sharma, who is currently vacationing in Goa, seems to be having a gala time with her friends. The actress has been treating her fans with her glam avatar from the 'land of sand and sea'. The actress has dropped a fresh video where she is showing off her flexibility while balancing on a JumpSport trampoline.



Nia, who is known to be a fitness freak and often grabs attention with her workout posts and videos, is seen taking to a trampoline where she displayed her unimaginable body flexibility. She is dressed in a bold black cut-out monokini. She flaunted her toned lead figure as she continued to jump on the trampoline.

Nia, who enjoys massive fandom on social media, recently dropped some glimpses from her Goa vacation. In a video she shared on Instagram, she can be seen sitting on the beach dressed in a beautiful white outfit. The actress can be seen flaunting her perfect body as she enjoys the waves. Captioning her post she wrote, 'going with the flow'.

In another photo, she is seen dressed in a bright pink beachwear while she enjoyed a cruise ride with her friends. Nia is hotness personified in this sexy pink outfit as she strikes a candid pose on the boat.

She also dropped a few pictures of her in a black bikini set.

She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.



On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where fans loved her performances.



Nia made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

