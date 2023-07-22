Nia Sharma Turns Heads In Plunging Black Dress, Wears Disco Sunglasses - Watch

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress was snapped by the paps in the city last night in a stunning outfit paired with 'Disco' set of shades.

Nia looked bold and beautiful in a plunging black dress paired with shimmery sunglasses. The actress completed her look with a gorgeous neckpiece and silver boot sandals. The actress donned a bold LBD and pictures, videos of her shimmery look are surfacing all over social media.

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices and netizens have dropped comments on her recent look as well. One wrote, "Bhai koi inhe batao ye Miami nhi Mumbai hai" "Your dress look like Umbrella," added another.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.