Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter Malti Marie, Check

Actress Priyanka Chopra introduced her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world after nearly a year and a half since her birth. The special occasion took place at the Jonas brothers' Walk of Fame event, where the entire Jonas family was present. While Priyanka has not yet officially unveiled Malti Marie's face on her social media platforms, her husband Nick Jonas recently shared an adorable photograph showcasing his love as a doting dad. The singer-actor on Tuesday shared a heartwarming picture with his daughter, giving a proper look at her face.

Nick took to his Instagram handle to share the photo, capturing a precious moment of him cradling his baby daughter in his hands. Dressed in a blingy black jacket, Nick exuded style, while Malti Marie looked absolutely adorable in a cute blue outfit. With the little girl's face gently turned towards the camera, Nick couldn't help but cast an affectionate glance at his daughter.

As soon as the post was shared, fans were quick to react with many showering love on the father-daughter duo.

A user wrote, while another one commented, "Priyanka hasn’t once shown her full face in her social media inspite of we all know how she looks through yet this is

One user expressed disbelief, saying, "I still can't believe he is now a dad."

Another noted that though Priyanka hasn’t revealed her daughter’s face on social media yet, her fans know how the little one looks, thanks to “the paparazzi photos.” The user added that this “the second time” Nick has shared a photo

A third user chimed in, commenting, "Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable!!!"

A fourth user added, "Wow I see a perfect mix of both of them. Those beautiful eyes are all mama!"

The post has so far amassed over 10 lakh likes, including one from the “Citadel” actress herself.

About Priyanka-Nick's Family Life

After dating for a while, the couple got married in December 2018, as per Hindu and Christian rituals. In January 2022, they welcomed Malti into their lives through surrogacy. Since then, the couple has been sharing cute moments with their daughter on social media, while keeping her face hidden from media attention.

The three of them are often seen going out for day outs, lunches, and even vacations.